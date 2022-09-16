Alessandra Negrini celebrates return to prime time in Travessia after 15 years and says: ‘I was tired of playing villains’ | Crossing

Less than a month to go until the premiere of Travessia. And the cast keeps recording non-stop to deliver a soap opera worth millions to us.

One of the plots that promises to be talked about in the feuilleton signed by Gloria Perez and Mauro Mendonça Filho is the relationship between the sisters Guida and Eleanor, lived by Alessandra Negrini and Vanessa Giácomo.

Travessia, by the way, marks Alessandra’s return to prime time. Her last 9 o’clock soap opera had been Tropical paradisein 2007.

In a press conference about the soap opera held this morning, Thursday, 09/15Alessandra Negrini classified the invitation to play Guida in Travessia as irrefutable and praised the character:

“I’m super happy to be doing this telenovela. First, because it’s Gloria’s, and working with mestre marks your life. You never turn down an invitation like that. Then Maurinho, who is a director that I really like. And then Guida came along. , my character. I found her a lot of fun”, melts the actress.

2 of 5 Alessandra Negrini as Guida in Travessia — Photo: Globo Alessandra Negrini as Guida in Travessia — Photo: Globo

Away from the soap operas since 2018, when she played the disguised Susana in Pride and Passion, the actress celebrated her return to serials with a light character:

“Guida runs away from what Globo used to give me. I was tired of playing the villain”.

“I’m having a lot of fun working with Vanessa and Rodrigo. I’m an actress for that: to have fun with my colleagues”.

3 of 5 Vanessa Giácomo and Alessandra Negrini backstage at Travessia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Vanessa Giácomo and Alessandra Negrini backstage at Travessia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

in the plot, guide (Alessandra Negrini) is married to moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi). They met again a short time ago, but they are old acquaintances: years ago, the businessman was the boyfriend of Leonor (Vanessa Giácomo), Guida’s sister.

She, in turn, is on her way to the country especially to attend the ceremony after a stint in Canada. But the sisters’ reunion isn’t as special as they hope.

With a playful personality, Guida makes suspense about who her fiancé is. She doesn’t do it on purpose. She is a good-natured woman and, until then, she was sure that Moretti was a turning point in her sister’s life.

Lisbon postcards serve as the setting for ‘Travessia’, the next 9 o’clock soap opera

When Leonor finds out who the fiancé is, a sea of ​​resentment comes to the surface. Old and deep hurts that had never been verbalized appear, and the relationship between the two, which seemed to be solid and of complicity, becomes very fragile.

“These two sisters are united, they are strength, they took care of each other. They have this interesting side. It’s kind of Nelson Rodrigues. They love and hate each other. They have a real fraternal relationship”, observed Alessandra.

Vanessa Giácomo also spoke about the relationship between the sisters Leonor and Guida and says she doesn’t see a love triangle with Rodrigo Lombardi’s character: Moretti.

“There’s no triangle. There’s a conflict, but there’s no dispute over Rodrigo Lombardi’s character. It’s a fight between sisters.”

War x Moretti: From Best Friends to Visceral Enemies

In addition to Alessandra Negrini and Vanessa Giácomo, other members of the cast that are part of this nucleus had a chat with the press this Thursday, 9/15, before starting another day of recording. Humberto Martins, for example, revealed that the invitation to live Guerra em Travessia came directly from Gloria Perez.

“The invitation came from Gloria. She called me. I was at home in Orlando (USA). I ​​jumped at the chance”, he said.

4 of 5 Humberto Martins will be Guerra em Travessia — Photo: Globo/Ellen Soares Humberto Martins will be War in Crossing — Photo: Globo/Ellen Soares

The story of the two greatest entrepreneurs of ‘Travessia’, Guerra and Moretti, begins well before where they are when the plot begins. In the past, the two were quite a duo and seemed to have nothing but success ahead of them.

“Guerra is an entrepreneur, I’ve done many. This makes everything more difficult. In order not to get repetitive, I looked for something different to compose this character. .

Then the imposing Guerra meets Deborah (Grazi Massafera), an exuberant woman, who snatches your heart. She’s aware of her charm and doesn’t mind using it to her advantage, but she makes a crucial mistake: she chooses to get involved with Moretti.

In Travessia, Guerra is the father of chiaracharacter of Jade Picon, for whom Humberto Martins melted:

“In just two preparations I already started to love Jade as a daughter. I transferred everything to the character to see Jade as my daughter.”

Cidália, always present

Betrayal comes to light, Guerra is furious. At this time, a fundamental piece in the life of the entrepreneur and the construction company comes into play: Cidália (Cassia Kis). Adviser and her trusted person, she dreams of becoming a partner in the company she has worked for since it was founded.

Therefore, he has plenty of reasons to want to keep the empire standing and find a solution to the impending explosion between Guerra and Moretti. And the path found is an agreement for Moretti to disappear from view.

Years of waiting for the perfect revenge

In Portugal, Moretti follows in the footsteps of Guerra in the bidding process for the sale of one of the historic mansions in São Luís, in Maranhão, and to build a modern shopping center on the site.

It’s your chance to show that you’ve reached the pinnacle of success without needing Moretti’s partnership. He just doesn’t know that, on the other side of the world, the rival follows his steps and intends to put his plans to lose. Moretti summons the friend and hacker Oto (Romulo Estrela) to find out the value of the bid given by Guerra in the bid to then match the offer.

Gloria Perez spoke about the core of these characters and praised the work of the actors involved in her open work.

“This is a very important nucleus, I am very happy with everything I have seen, with the return of the soap opera, with everyone’s work”.

5 of 5 Gloria Perez accompanies recordings in the studio of ‘Travessia’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha Gloria Perez accompanies recordings in the studio of ‘Travessia’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha