Alessandra Negrini gets angry at the leak of a romance with Arlindinho and scolds the sambista

Always very discreet about her personal life, after marriages with famous men such as Murilo Benício and singer Otto, Alessandra Negrini was surprised by the leak of her romance with Arlindinho, revealed by EXTRA on the 2nd. the relationship was reported and scolded the sambista. Their affair may be out of date.

The actress had been doing her best to keep the romance a secret, avoiding traveling with the sambista in places frequented by the paparazzi. But Arlindinho decided to comment with people close to him about his involvement with the actress.

Last Saturday night, at Rock in Rio, Arlindinho was in a tight skirt when asking, during a TV interview, about his romance with Alessandra Negrini. He replied that he was single, but at the end of the interview, with the camera off, he asked: “Don’t put me in these troubles, no”.

Before the affair was reported by EXTRA, Alessandra and Arlindinho had already been photographed walking together, leaving Santos Dumont airport in Rio. But the photos, which belong to a photography agency, were not published at the time.

