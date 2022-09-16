Ana Maria is criticized for calling black power a mushroom

This morning, Ana Maria Braga was criticized on social media after saying that black power hair looked like a “mushroom”. The presenter’s speech came after the exhibition of an article by reporter Cauê Fabiano at a barbershop fair in São Paulo. Among the images displayed, there was a black power hair.

In conversation with Gil do Vigor, who presents the painting “Tá Lascado”, Ana Maria praised the creativity of the barbers and made the comment:

“Some capillary architectures. Creativity has no end. Have you seen it? It has everything. There was one that was a mushroom there now, beautiful. Something… Did you see it? Isn’t it beautiful?”, he said.

“It’s incredible”, replied Gil, after laughing.

The scene caused discomfort in some viewers, who commented on the situation on social media.

“Ana Maria just called her friend’s black who was at a barber’s event ‘mushroom’. My God! I can’t understand how this woman still has a program on TV Globo. Depressing, straight talk”, wrote an internet user.

Ana Maria Braga just called her friend’s black who was at a “mushroom” MDS barber event! I can’t understand how this woman still has a program on @tvglobo. depressing pprt — G.Vianna (@Gustavo44Vianna) September 15, 2022

“Ana Maria Braga saying that the boy’s hair looked like a mushroom. How ugly, right? It was a more than stylish black… Gil do Vigor still laughs. Aff…”, said another.

Ana Maria Braga saying that the boy’s hair looked like a mushroom…. How ugly right?!?! It was a more than stylish Black…. #More you O @GilDoVigor still laughing… Uffff… — Fernando Bernardo (@nandobernardo) September 15, 2022

Ana Maria calling black the mushroom guy — @ MADRETERRAKUMBAYA (@nvrrx_) September 15, 2022

During the program, Ana Maria committed a gaffe. When talking about the anchor of “Bom Dia São Paulo” (TV Globo) Rodrigo Bocardi, she got confused and spoke the name of actor Rodrigo Lombardi. Seconds later, laughing, she corrected herself.

Speech against femicide

After talking about several cases of femicide and aggression against women that have taken place in recent weeks in Brazil, Ana Maria Braga gave a speech on the subject.

“We wonder how long men will behave like animals? Not animals, because animals don’t carry revenge in their hearts. Animals don’t do that. But like human beasts even if they think they have possession of their companions”, she said.

She reinforced the incentive to report domestic violence on her profile on social networks.