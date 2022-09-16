Analysts cut forecasts for US stocks, with persistent inflation, and see S&P 500 close to 3,000 points

After consumer inflation in the United States frustrated investors’ expectations last Tuesday (13), the stock market interrupted the rally on which it had recently embarked. The turnaround reinforced negative forecasts for stock markets on Wall Street, with the prospect that the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates more intensely to contain the rise in prices. There are those who believe that the monetary authority may even make an adjustment of 1 percentage point next Wednesday (21), when the meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) will take place.

The consumer price index (CPI) for August caused several houses to revise their forecasts, whether for inflation and interest rates, as well as for the target of American stock exchanges. After the CPI slowed less than expected, XP revised up its year-end forecast for the index, from 6.2% to 6.4%. Core inflation was revised from 4.9% to 5.4%. The house projects interest rate hikes of 75 basis points at next week’s meeting and a 70% chance of a 50-point rise at the Fomc meeting in November.

For the S&P 500 stock index, XP revised the target from 4,500 points to 4,300. And it wasn’t the only house to forecast a number down after the index took its biggest daily drop in more than two years. Julius Baer points out that the valuation of the S&P 500 was below the average of the last ten years as the markets bled after the release of the August CPI.

“Earnings estimates are expected to continue to be adjusted downwards, while high interest rates keep valuations limited,” wrote the Swiss bank’s chief economist. “For now, we recommend a defensive posture.” Julius Baer also joined the majority predicting a 75 basis point hike by the Fed next week.

“The summer rally ended abruptly with the Fed firmly reiterating its intention to bring inflation back to target. We have since reduced our risk exposure by tactically moving stocks into a portfolio underweight [exposição abaixo da média do mercado]”, commented analysts at Credit Suisse.

For Levante Ideia de Investimentos, inflation should be slow to give and it will hardly converge to the 2% target established by the Fed. “It is reasonable to believe in an economy operating slightly above its target in the next cycle. In this sense, this process will not be as brief, nor as jerk-free as expected”, say the analysts in the house.

A week before the release of the CPI, Morgan Stanley had already reduced its forecasts for the S&P 500. The bank sees chances of the index reaching the end of 2022 with 3,400 points, which represents a drop of 13.8% compared to the closing date. from yesterday. In the event of a recession, the index could reach close to 3,000 points. Deutsche Bank predicts a similar scenario. “If the recession is averted, we expect the market to sharply recover from its previous highs,” wrote strategist Binky Chadha.

Market has not yet priced interest rate hikes, says manager

In the view of Marcio Fontes, Asa Hedge Manager, inflation in the United States should continue to be more persistent than expected by the market consensus and the consequence of this will be a higher interest rate hike. According to him, the Exchange has not yet priced this increase and investors are mistakenly anticipating monetary relief movements that are still far from happening.

“The market is thinking super wrong,” he said, in an interview with Macro Pickers. “The Stock Exchange has barely priced an interest rate hike yet. Nor did he look at a fall in profit, which he will have to have, since the recession is necessary to bring inflation to the target”.

Fontes justifies his argument, explaining that the heated labor market – with a ratio of two vacancies per worker – prevents demand from cooling and prices from falling.

“The economy is quite strong in the United States and the technical recession had no impact on the macroeconomy,” said the manager. The US entered a technical recession after two consecutive drops in gross domestic product (GDP) in the first and second quarters.

However, Fontes explains that this only happened because of the greater weakness in the real estate market, which feels the impact of high interest rates, and has a relevant participation in the US GDP. And it reinforces that current inflation is an imbalance in the labor market, which generates demand and keeps the prices of products and services higher. The manager says that the unemployment rate in the United States, currently at 3.7%, would have to rise to 8% to contain inflation.

“The Stock Exchange is nothing more than a discounted cash flow. If the interest increases, it is worth less. An interest rate increase of around 1% should generate a fall in the stock market of 16 percentage points”, concludes the manager of ASA Hedge.

