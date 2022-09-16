‘Animal’ by VP, Yuri Alberto packs at Corinthians and aims for artillery

Yuri Alberto is clearly evolving with the Corinthians shirt. If at the beginning of his time at the club, shirt 9 had to deal with comments that he didn’t even finish on goal, the striker tried to respond on the field and became one of Timão’s main hopes for the match against Fluminense, at 8 pm today. (15), at Neo Química Arena, for the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

With less than three months at the club, Yuri is already Corinthians’s second leading scorer this season, with five goals scored, alongside Adson, Fábio Santos, Gustavo Mosquito and Mantuan (currently on loan to Zenit, from Russia) — Róger Guedes, with 11, leads the question.

The 21-year-old striker scored a goal in Corinthians’ last two matches, the draws against Inter and São Paulo, and is increasingly comfortable in the white-and-white attack, arriving packed for the decision against the Cariocas. In addition to the reunion with the nets, it is worth remembering that he played an important role in the first leg, assisting Renato Augusto to score Timão’s first goal at Maracanã after building a good individual move.

The recent phase of Yuri Alberto, even, earned praise from coach Vítor Pereira, especially after the goal scored in Majestoso. For the Portuguese, the striker was an “Animal”

It was an animal. He gave a lot of work, went into space, won in the body, scored a beautiful goal, wore out São Paulo defenders a lot. Miranda ends up on the edge because he has this physical ability to go into space, he has quality and now he’s starting to connect a little more with others, to understand what movements we expect from him. It is natural that he will evolve until the end of the season.”

Vitor Pereira, coach of Corinthians

Artillery?

The last Copa do Brasil game at Neo Química Arena was a moment of liberation for Yuri Alberto. Against Atlético-GO and with the disadvantage on the scoreboard for having lost 2-0 in Goiânia, the striker managed to score not only his first, but three goals at once – in his ninth game for the club -, which gave the classification to the semifinal to Corinthians.

“I said it would be six or seven games to get used to. It ended up playing two, but thank all my teammates. The goals would come at the right time. And they did”, said the relieved striker at the time.

With the three goals scored in a single game, the scorer put himself in the fight for the top scorer position in the Copa do Brasil. Currently, Cano, from Fluminense, is the top scorer of the competition, with five goals, two more than the striker of Timão.

With 2-2 in the first leg, played at Maracanã, Corinthians needs any simple victory to go to the final. A new tie takes the decision to penalties.

DATASHEET:

CORINTHIANS x FLUMINENSE

Competition: Copa do Brasil, semifinal return

Date and time: September 15, 2022 (Thursday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA/MG)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Felipe Melo (Wellington), Yago Felipe (Martinelli) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz