Applications for 1,000 spots start today

Registrations open today for the INSS (National Social Security Institute) contest with 1,000 vacancies for social security technicians. You must have completed high school, and the salary can reach R$ 5,905.79.

Entries must be made through the Cebraspe website (https://www.cebraspe.org.br/concursos/inss_22) from 10 am today until 6 pm on October 3. The fee to enter the contest is R$ 85 and can be paid until October 21. Candidates registered in the CadUnique (Single Registry) or who are bone marrow donors may request exemption from payment.

According to the tender notice, social security technicians must serve the public at Social Security agencies and carry out other activities related to the recognition of social security rights.

See what are the requirements for vacancies and the rules for applying:

What is the salary? The initial gross remuneration can reach the value of up to BRL 5,905.79, in addition to the food allowance in the amount of BRL 458.

What is the workload? The working day is 40 hours a week.

Where are the charges? Those approved will be allocated to any Social Security agency, according to their classification.

What are the prerequisites? Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent technical course completed by the day of inauguration and cannot have electoral disputes. See all the job requirements:

be approved in the contest

have Brazilian or Portuguese nationality

be even with military and electoral obligations, in addition to having full enjoyment of electoral rights

have a high school diploma or equivalent technical course

be at least 18 years old on the day of inauguration

have physical and mental aptitude for the exercise of the position

See the notice and its amendments here.