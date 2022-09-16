Applications for Portuguese citizenship can be made online

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent in Portugal

posted on 09/15/2022 18:34



Belem Tower in Lisbon, Portugal. – (credit: Vwalakte/Freepik)

Lisbon — Brazilians who dream of obtaining Portuguese citizenship can prepare themselves. The government of Portugal will take another step to facilitate access to the coveted free transit to live and work in the country. By the end of this year, it will allow the initial claim for the benefit to be made online. The goal is to speed up the processes and, above all, empty the Portuguese registry offices, which have registered huge queues and gigantic delays in responding to the public — the normal would be 30 months for the final decision, but there are those who wait, at least, for the twice that time by closing the procedures.

But let’s be clear: some of the bureaucracy will continue and the requirements will be as strict as they are now. There will be different treatment between those who decide to apply for citizenship on their own and those who resort to specialized lawyers. As indicated by the Portuguese Ministry of Justice, anyone who chooses to carry out the process alone will have to apply for citizenship online, sending all the required documents in digital form. Afterwards, you will need to send the same printed documents to the notary indicated in Portugal by post, so that everything can be checked. The advantage there is that the analysis time will already be running. Today, the deadline is only counted from the receipt of the documents by the notary.

In the case of cases brought through lawyers, a good part will be done electronically. As these professionals can give public faith to the documents, it will not be necessary to deliver the paperwork to the notaries in several processes. Law firms will, however, have to keep everything on file for at least 10 years and present, when necessary, what is required by the authorities.

As is characteristic of all bureaucracy, in cases of original citizenship applications, when the applicant is the son or grandson of Portuguese people, but was born abroad, the lawyers will be obliged to present the documents to the notaries in the second stage. It is a way to avoid fraud in processes, which are very common today. Lawyers are not required to present the documents printed in the naturalization applications, which can be made, for example, by those who have lived in Portugal for more than five years, by parents of children born in Portugal and by Sephardic Jews.













order record

According to Isabel Comte, a lawyer at Martins Castro, the digitization of part of the Portuguese citizenship application processes is welcome, but its effects will only be felt in the medium term. She, who worked for 16 years at the Instituto dos Registros e Notariado (IRN), which brings together all the notaries in Portugal, says that, in addition to clearly defining the rules for the benefit, which should happen in the coming months, the government Portuguese will have to prepare a system compatible with current demands, which will not be simple. You will also have to train all the staff working in the notaries, so that you can have the necessary security and knowledge to carry out the work.

“I was at the IRN in 2009, when there was a process of digitizing some services and, at first, instead of the processes being streamlined, there were delays, as a learning period was necessary. It will be no different now,” he says. It is even possible for all the notaries to be interconnected so that employees of one agency can assist those of others. “All this takes time. So we won’t see quick decisions soon after the rollout of internet citizenship applications,” he adds.

In Isabel’s calculations, even without digitalization, grants of Portuguese citizenship will hit a record this year, exceeding 150,000. This stems from the combination of the growing interest of citizens, especially Brazilians, and Portugal’s need to attract immigrants to strengthen the labor market and increase the country’s birth rate, one of the lowest in Europe. “There are many Portuguese couples who, in order to live better, prefer not to have children”, she explains.

Last year alone, the Portuguese State collected more than 800 million euros (R$ 4.4 billion) in contributions from foreign workers to Social Security, the European country’s INSS. This money has been important to fund the retirements of older Portuguese people. “That is, the more facilities the government offers to obtain citizenship, the greater the number of workers and young people will be to collect taxes that support social programs and to increase the birth rate”, highlights the jurist.