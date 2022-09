How did you feel about this matter?

Supermarket in Buenos Aires: country registered inflation of 56.4% from January to August and 78.5% in 12 months

The National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) of Argentina reported this Wednesday (14) that the accumulated inflation from January to August in the country was 56.4%, the highest for the first eight months of the year since 1991.

Last month, inflation was 7%, a slight deceleration compared to July, when it rose 7.4%. However, Argentina reached the sixth consecutive month with price variations above 5% per month.

In the 12-month period, inflation reached 78.5%. Some analysts project a triple-digit variation for 2022-in the interannual index, the clothing and footwear sector reached this level, presenting a high of 109%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which represent between 25% and 30% of the consumer price index, had inflation of 80% in 12 months, above the general level.

The new Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, claimed when he took office in early August that July and last month would still be “difficult in terms of inflation”, but that measures such as fiscal adjustment and reductions in monetary issues should bring significant results. from September.