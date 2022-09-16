Argentina’s inflation hits the highest level in three decades

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Inflation for the month of August in Argentina was 7%. Just this year, the rate reached the mark of 56.4% and in 12 months the result is 78.5%. Currently, the Latin American country is among the highest inflations in the world, second only to Turkey. The data were presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

If the economic situation in Brazil is no longer the best, with inflation of 8.73% in a 12-month period, imagine the scenario in which Argentines live. According to the country’s history, Argentina has reached the highest inflationary mark in 30 years.

Argentina inflation

Among the sectors that make up the Argentine inflation rate, the largest increases were recorded in:

Clothing and Footwear: + 9.9%;

Goods and Services: + 8.7%;

Home Products: + 8.4%.

Among those who have risen the least, but still at a high level, were:

Recreation and Culture: + 5%;

Education: + 5%;

Communications: + 4.1%.

For some economists, Argentina’s inflation rate could reach the triple digits by the end of this year. The escalation of prices is absurd in the country.

Even with the decrease in fuel prices on the international market, analysts point out that inflation should continue at this level. This is because external factors do not have a significant impact on the Argentine economy. The prices of the Latin country are uncoupled from the prices practiced in the global scenario.

Inflation: comparison between Argentina and Brazil

Brazil faced a significant price increase over the last few months. Among the members of the G20, the country came to occupy the first places in the ranking of the highest inflations in the world.

In the last two months, however, the country registered two consecutive deflations, in the months of July and August. Currently, the rate is 8.73%, with an improvement forecast for the coming months.

In Argentina, the monthly variation is almost the same as the accumulated 12 months in Brazil. In August, Argentines saw the rate increase by 7% compared to the previous month. This percentage is higher than the inflation recorded in 2022 by Brazil, that is, in 8 months.

Inflation: Latin America

When compared to Latin America, the result is no different, with the exception of Venezuela. In the month of July, Argentine inflation was seven times higher than that of other countries in the 12-month period.

Only one month in Argentina exceeds the annual inflation rate of several neighboring countries.

