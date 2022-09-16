“Assured me”; Corinthians ‘goes over’ Flamengo de Dorival and accepts to pay up to R$ 18 million to sign striker

Timão became favorite to have the reinforcement in 2023

Pedro Raul has been standing out a lot this season in the Brazilian football. The player is the vice-top scorer of the National Championship wearing the Goiás shirt and already attracts the attention of the main teams in the country. He is even quoted in Flamengo, Corinthians, Grêmio, São Paulo, Inter and other teams.

This Thursday (15), journalist Jorge Nicola brought an exclusive investigation and said that the deal with Corinthians is “very hot”. The striker was approved by everyone inside Parque São Jorge and would arrive to help Alvinegro in the main disputes of next year.

And today I can say that there is already a favorite to sign the 25-year-old striker who belongs to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, but is on loan at Goiás until December. One of the people connected to Pedro Raul assured me that Corinthians showed a real intention to buy him (…)”, said Nicola before continuing.

And (Corinthians) has been talking with Kashiwa Reysol to reach a financial agreement. The Japanese team even asked for 4 million dollars, which today is equivalent to more or less R$ 20 million. Corinthians claims not to have the capacity to make such a high investment and tries to close a deal between R$ 15 and 18 million (…)”, revealed the journalist, who completed.

“(…) An important detail, last week I talked to the president of Goiás, Paulo Rogério, who stated that Pedro Raul already has a proposal of R$ 700 thousand in salary. Salary compatible with the financial reality of Corinthians. (…) According to this person I talked to before recording the video, the conversations heated up and Corinthians, if they get a reduction in Kashiwa Reysol’s request, and I found a new recipe to make this investment, will try to bring Pedro Raul for January (…)”, added.

