Astrophysicist says life outside Earth could be found in 25 years; will we make contact?

Does life exist outside of Earth? This question is more than valid (and often asked) by scientists all over the planet, but it is very close to being answered, says researcher.

Looking for life outside Earth

We still haven’t been able to go back to the Moon or even to Mars, however, some researchers believe that in 25 years it will be possible to find life outside the Earth and the Solar System.

According to the German astrophysicist, Sascha Quanz, a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich), says that, even without a guarantee of success, we will learn many things along the way and that the meeting is possible.

At the opening of the new Center for the Origin and Prevalence of Life at the University of Zurich, Quanz made remarks about this and other projects developed by researchers around the world.

He said that the missions and studies being carried out at the moment may allow, more or less, researchers to finally answer the question of whether or not we are alone in the Universe.

At the press conference, Quanz said:

“In 1995, my colleague [e ganhador do Prêmio Nobre] Didier Queloz discovered the first planet outside our Solar System. Today, more than 5,000 exoplanets are known and we are more and more on a daily basis.”

Exoplanets are planets outside the Solar System.

According to astronomers, each of the more than 100 billion stars in the Milky Way has at least one exoplanet. Now, just imagine the amount that gives!

In addition, Quanz added that many of these exoplanets have very similar characteristics to Earth and said that the “X” in the question is about the atmosphere of these planets.

Since these planets can be close to host stars (like the sun) and develop some kind of life.

James Webb found exoplanet

Quanz’s placements took place just one day after the NASA disclose that the James Webb telescope has taken the first direct image of an exoplanet orbiting a distant star.

This is the gas giant HIP 65426 b, which is 12 times larger than Jupiter and is orbiting at 100 distances between the Sun and Earth.

Even with the aim of investigating older universes and stars, James Webb has brought up good clues from space.

Quanz also said that there is the promotion and construction of new instruments that promise to fill this James Webb gap. The researcher himself is leading a team in the development of the ELT mid-infrared imager and spectrograph (METIS).

Quanz says:

“The instrument’s main purpose is to take the first picture of a potentially Earth-like terrestrial planet around one of the closest stars.”

The astrophysicist goes further, says he has set a deadline of 25 years to find life outside Earth. Will we be alive to see this?

With information: Space.

What did you think? follow @bitmagazineoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here