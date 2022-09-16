At Lula’s rally, Janja provokes Michelle: “I’m not a helper”

Luana Pedra – State of Minas

posted on 9/16/2022 12:17 pm / updated 9/16/2022 12:17 pm



(credit: Mauro Miranda/disclosure)

Sociologist Rosângela da Silva, Janja, wife of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), was together with PT in Montes Claros, in the north of Minas, this Thursday (15/09) and, during a speech , mocked the speech of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, saying that she will not be a “helper” to her husband.

“I’m not going to help you, I’m not going to be a helper. I’m going to be by your side, together, fighting, for us to give Brazil the hope again that these wonderful people deserve”, said Janja.

The sociologist referred to the speech of Michelle Bolsonaro, who last Wednesday (14/09), in a campaign event with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said that “the woman is a helper of the husband”. The first lady also stressed that because she is “spiritual” and, her husband, Jair Bolsonaro, “technician”, they complete each other.

Lula, during the rally in Montes Claros, also waved to the female electorate. “You are not second-rate citizens. You have to be respected”, said the candidate.

Campaign

Both candidates have used their wives in campaign events. Jair Bolsonaro, who needs more strength with the female electorate, has taken the first lady to speak directly to this type of audience. Evangelical, Michelle talks with the women who appear on the current president’s campaign agendas, saying that her husband “supports the family” and, on many occasions, takes the opportunity to pray with voters.

Lula also takes Janja to electoral appointments. The sociologist also has her place in the events in which the PT participates, always highlighting the former president’s history in politics. In her latest appearances, Janja has been teasing the First Lady, in reference to her lines.

On September 8, Janja said that there were no princesses at Lula’s rally, “only fighting women”. The day before, on September 7, Brazil’s Independence Day, Bolsonaro had suggested that men look for princesses to marry.