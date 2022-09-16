At the UN, Bolsonaro will meet with leaders of countries that account for 0.75% of Brazil’s exports

  Leandro Prazeres
  From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

Bolsonaro at the UN

Jair Bolsonaro in speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly in 2019

The extra agenda of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during his visit to New York, in the United States, next week, should be marked by bilateral meetings with presidents of countries that, together, account for only 0.75% of Brazilian exports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), Bolsonaro is expected to meet with the presidents of Poland, Ecuador, Guatemala and Serbia. In addition to the relatively small economic relevance for Brazil, the four countries have in common the fact that they are governed by right-wing and conservative leaders.

Bolsonaro is expected to arrive in New York on Monday (19/9) to attend the 77th meeting of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). Before that, he will pass through London, UK, where he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

As usual, Bolsonaro will deliver the opening speech of the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday morning (20/9). Traditionally, the presidents and heads of state who participate in the meeting take advantage of the event to hold bilateral meetings with their counterparts to discuss issues of mutual interest such as political or commercial topics.

