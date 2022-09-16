At the UN, Bolsonaro will talk about Ukraine, pandemic, food security and the environment

In his speech at the opening of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the United States, on September 20, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will mention the war in Ukraine, in addition to the economic and health consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. -19. He also intends to defend global food security and the environment.

Bolsonaro will meet bilaterally with the presidents of Ecuador, Guatemala, Poland and Serbia, Guilherme Lasso, Alejandro Giammattei, Andrzej Duda and Aleksandar Vučić, respectively. The Brazilian leader will also meet with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres. There is no forecast of appointments with the heads of major world powers.





During the bilateral meetings, Bolsonaro is expected to address the conflict in Ukraine, which began on February 24, the post-pandemic recovery of world economies and the reform of the UN Security Council — a Brazilian election that has been raging for years and whose negotiation has had little. advance.

“In relation to the conflict, we are going to reiterate what we have said repeatedly since the beginning, that we want a solution. The UN and the Security Council must play a leading role. We defend the integrity of the territory and that it be resolved quickly”, said the secretary of multilateral political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Paulino de Carvalho Neto.



WATCH IN THE VIDEO: Last year Bolsonaro defended government actions on the environmental issue and the pandemic





“We will also talk about the efforts we have made in the fight against illegal deforestation, and that the fight against climate change is a collective effort, a global effort, and that there are countries that have a much greater responsibility than Brazil. more greenhouse gases due to the intensive use of fossil energy”, he added.

According to the ambassador, Bolsonaro must defend Brazil and its role in world food security, as well as mention agricultural products and renewable energy. “We have given the need to guarantee food security in the world, promoting and intensifying the sustainable use of land and agricultural production. We will also mention agricultural products and renewable energy”, he said.





In late August, Bolsonaro said, during a conversation with supporters, that he was negotiating more time for his speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly. “Today I held the first meeting for the UN speech next month. We are going to give news to Brazil, from there to here. My time is 15 minutes, [mas] we are trying to get to 20 [minutos]”, said the president at the time. The Brazilian ambassador, however, informed that there was no formal request for an increase in Bolsonaro’s speech time. “Between 10 and 15 minutes”, Paulino reported.

Asked about a possible meeting between Bolsonaro and Joe Biden, president of the United States, the ambassador did not confirm the agenda and limited himself to saying that there is interest on both sides, but that there is an agenda incompatibility. Subsequently, he was asked about the criteria for the selection of bilateral meetings. “There are two aspects. The first is the short time the president will be in New York and the second is the possible possibility that, in London, he may have meetings with other leaders”, he informed.

Bolsonaro will travel to London, England, next Saturday (17), to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96. The president will stay in the British capital until the 19th, and will head to New York, in the United States. The return to Brazil should take place on Tuesday (20).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, will accompany the president on the trip to the United States. In the country, there will be meetings with representatives of the following nations: Bahrain, Belarus, Cambodia, El Salvador, United Arab Emirates, Guyana, Guinea Bissau, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Russia, Senegal, Suriname and Turkey, in addition to the secretary general of the League of the Arab States.

Bolsonaro’s trips to the United Kingdom and the United States take place just days before the first round of the Brazilian election, scheduled for October 2.





security advice

During a press conference, the Brazilian ambassador said that Bolsonaro should talk to other heads of state about reforming the United Nations Security Council. In the month of July, Brazil held the presidency of the group, and it was the country’s 11th visit to the body since its creation in 1945.

In January, Brazil assumed a rotating seat, with a mandate for the biennium 2022-2023, and one of the elections is precisely the permanent seat. “We defend that it is necessary for the council to be more representative of today’s world, so that it can be more legitimate and that its actions and responses have a more effective character”, Paulino argued. The ambassador, however, recognizes the difficulties imposed. “It is a very slow process, with very little progress, and there is no prospect that it can be resolved in the short term.”