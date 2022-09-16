Atlético-MG: with protection in the calf, Hulk goes to the club store and surprises fans | athletic-mg

The Loja do Galo at the Lourdes headquarters, in the Center-South region of BH and the main unit of the Atlético-MG shopping center, had an illustrious visit this Thursday. Striker Hulk went to the place after training in the morning, and changed the movement of fans.

Hulk appeared with a protection, a kind of compression stocking, on his left leg, site of a small muscle injury in the left calf suffered in the victory against Atlético-GO. He is still in treatment, and is doubtful for the duel against Avaí.

The striker caused an uproar at the venue, but he responded to fans’ requests for photos and autographs. His presence at Loja do Galo is justified to deliver a club shirt to the winner of a unit promotion.

In this week of training, Hulk came to work on the field, alongside physical therapist Guilherme Fialho, with the ball, in the stage of physical reconditioning in the treatment of the injury. It hasn’t been released by the DM yet.

The Rooster will do one more activity on Friday, in the morning, and then travels to face Avaí. Hulk’s presence is completely uncertain on the related list. If Hulk remains cut by the DM, his natural replacement is Eduardo Sasha, holder against Bragantino, since Alan Kardec, another candidate for the vacancy, is also in the DM with low back pain.

It is worth remembering that, after the match on Saturday at 16:30 in Ressacada, Atlético starts a new period of 10 days without games. He only returns to the field on September 28, against the leader of Brazilian Palmeiras, in Mineirão.

