BC reports leak of 137 thousand keys linked to Abastece Aí

The Central Bank reported today the leak of 137,285 Pix keys linked to the payment method “Abastece Aí”, program from the Ipiranga Post. According to the autarchy, “sensitive data” of users, such as passwords, transaction information, financial balances or any information under bank secrecy were not exposed.

According to the financial institution, the information obtained is of a cadastral nature, such as the user’s name, CPF, relationship institution, agency, account number and type, in addition to the date of creation of the key pix. The BC states that these data do not allow movement of funds or access to accounts or other financial information.

The Central Bank pointed out that the security breach happened between July 1st and September 14th due to “one-off failures” in the Abastece Aí system.

According to the BC, affected users will be notified exclusively through the application or through the internet banking of their relationship institution. The municipality reported that neither the BC nor the institutions participating in the platform will send messages via WhatsApp, SMS or similar, nor will they make contact by phone or email.

Finally, the Central Bank stated that “necessary actions” were taken to investigate the leak and stressed that it may apply foreseen sanctions, such as fines, suspension or exclusion from the system.

O UOL tries to contact the Ipiranga Post, but has not yet received a response. The space remains open.