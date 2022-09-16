“Beating the guys is already a…”; São Paulo is ‘crushed’ by Flamengo and Palmeiras idol doesn’t forgive Cicinho

Even with Verdão out, the former player did not miss the opportunity to provoke the commentator after the final whistle in the Copa do Brasil

Photo: Reproduction/SBT - Cicinho had said that São Paulo would qualify.
O palm trees was not present on the field, but the fans followed the dispute between Flamengo and São Paulo, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, which ended with the team led by Dorival Júnior qualified for the finals. After winning 3-1 at Morumbi, the Cariocas made it 1-0 at Maracanã and are waiting for the winner of Corinthians or Fluminense.

As a result of the elimination of the rival, Marcos, idol of Verdão, did not miss the opportunity to make a publication on his social network, provoking Cicinho, who is very identified with the paulistas: “Ciço is off line! It’s a friend of São Paulino, the mission was too difficult, beating the guys is already a pain and still having to reverse the difference of 2 goals inside Maraca….sé loko!”wrote the former goalkeeper.

After the final whistle, Cicinho went against the opinion of many when analyzing the game: São Paulo crushed Flamengo again. I don’t care if Flamengo played in the back, if they played for money, if they put their foot on the brakes… If they did that, it’s because São Paulo attacked. Flamengo thought they were going to score a goal whenever they wanted, and it wasn’t like that”started, completing:

São Paulo played equally. You, a Flamengo fan, don’t come up with this little story that ‘Flamengo played for money’, you played nothing. Flamengo demonstrates in these matches against São Paulo and Corinthians that, when they are attacked, they also feel very difficult. Counterattack doesn’t turn into a goal every time. Flamengo should take care of itself, because São Paulo is showing its weaknesses”continued.

It is worth remembering that the former side had given a controversial statement:São Paulo will crush Flamengo inside the Maracanã. It will be 2-0 and São Paulo will qualify on penalties. São Paulo already crushed Flamengo at Morumbi and will crush it at Maracanã. Flamengo found 3 goals (in the first game)”said Cicinho in the “Arena SBT”, last Monday (12).

