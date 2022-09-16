Bella Campos, actress of ‘Pantanal’, reveals that she was bitten in the leg by an alligator | Pop & Art

Actress Bella Campos, who plays Muda in the soap opera “Pantanal”, revealed that her leg was bitten by an alligator while she was swimming in the river on a day off. The report was made on the program “What story is this, Porchat?”, on GNT.

“He opened his whole mouth. It was very big. A mega alligator and he grabbed my leg”, he said.

The actress says it was around 4 pm and she decided to take one last swim before leaving. On returning to the bank she felt a very strong pressure on her leg. “On instinct, I slapped it. All in a millisecond. When my hand hit it, I felt like it was an alligator.”

1 of 2 Bella Campos in ‘What’s this story, Porchat?’ — Photo: Reproduction/GNT Bella Campos in ‘What is this story, Porchat?’ — Photo: Reproduction/GNT

She says that her reaction to telling her colleagues that she had been bitten was also unexpected. “It was very bizarre because you never know how you’re going to react,” she says. “I yelled, ‘C*, an alligator bit me’. That was my line.”

Bella said that she was vaccinated and followed TV Globo’s health protocol to go to the Pantanal for the recordings of the soap opera, and that she was immediately attended by a doctor who had already taken care of five other patients injured by alligators.

2 of 2 Actress from Cuiabana Bella Campos gives life to the character Muda, in the remake of ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Reproduction Actress from Cuiabá, Bella Campos, gives life to the character Muda, in the remake of ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Reproduction

“I felt very safe. He made me feel very calm and said, ‘Oh, it’s going to be all right,'” she said. “Almir Sater said to see if there was no tooth left, because if you don’t look for it, fix it, then it gets infected. The doctor, perfect as he is, had to look for the tooth.”