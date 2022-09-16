best show of Rock in Rio 2022

O Rock in Rio 2022 came to an end this Sunday (11) – and, among the many outstanding performances, the Tracklist audience decided which was the best show of this edition of the festival on the Mundo and Sunset stages!

The event featured names from different styles, from rock and pop to rap, funk and electronica. During the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of September, the Rock City received more than 300 attractions in the 19 spaces reserved for the presentations.

Check out the results of our poll below!

Rock in Rio 2022: best show on the Sunset Stage

According to our audience, the best show held in Sunset stage it was from avril Lavigne. The Canadian singer performed on the second Friday of the festival, September 9, and received 24.16% of the votes. Despite the problems with the sound and its setlist short, the artist drew a real crowd, who sang all her hits.

In second place, ludmilla appears with 22.80% of the votes. The Brazilian stirred the crowd with its of funk and pagode, and invited Tasha & Tracie, Tati Quebra Barraco, Majur and MC Sofia for a special moment. In 3rd, it is Jessie Jwith 8.68% of the votes, which delivered a solid presentation.

The Top 5 of Sunset Stage shows are closed with rational (6.17% of votes), which presented a setlist marked with banners about life on the periphery and social inequality; and Luisa Sonza (5.75%), in a show marked by special effects and the participation of Marina Sena.

Best show on the World Stage

At the world stagethe show that most pleased our audience was that of Camila Cabello, with 26.18% of the votes. The artist performed on the second Saturday of the event, September 10, and delighted the audience with her interactions in Portuguese and elaborate performances.

In the second position, Ivete Sangalo appears with 17.78% of the votes, which excited the audience with its sympathy and successes. Coldplay figures in 3rd place, receiving 14.31% of the votes. The British band’s show had it all: hitspyrotechnics, a lot of interaction with the audience and an ocean of lights formed by the LED wristbands distributed to the public.

Next up is the band Iron Maiden (10.40%), who managed to overcome the technical flaws and deliver a great show. The Top 5 of the main stage of Rock in Rio is closed with the show of dream theater (with 9.24% of the votes), which markedly ended the first night of metal.

follow us on twitter and not Instagram!