Betfair Technical Tips: See 10 Options for Cartola Round #27 | betfair technical tips

Let’s go for Round #27 of Cartola, my friends! A round in which three of the Cartoneiros’ favorite teams are involved in classics: Palmeiras, leader, receives Santos, while Flamengo and Fluminense face each other at Maracanã in a duel between third and fourth places. Is it worth scaling one of these teams? Betfair technical tips are there to help you decide! We separated two names by position with the potential to mit in the round. Connect!

The market for round #27 is open until 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!

Cartola: Betfair Technical Tips for Palmeiras vs Santos for the 27th round

Fernando Miguel (Fortaleza) – C$7.22

  • He won the SG in seven of the nine games he played
  • Accumulate 38 defenses and average 7.4 points

Adversary: Youth, at Alfredo Jaconi

Anderson (Athletico-PR) – C$ 3.92

  • In just three games, he made 16 saves and won two SGs: an average of 6.83 points
  • Faces the team with the worst attack of the Brazilian: Cuiabá scored only 17 goals

Adversary: Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal

Victor Cuesta (Botafogo) – C$ 9.26

  • Accumulate 46 tackles in 19 games and average 5 points per game
  • He has two goals, two assists and faces the worst visitor in the Brasileirão: Coritiba

Adversary: Coritiba, in Nilton Santos

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) – C$ 15.43

  • Defender with the most goals in Cartola 2022: there are seven
  • He also has 33 tackles and seven SGs won.

Adversary: Santos, at Allianz Parque

Cartola: Betfair Technical Tips for Flamengo x Fluminense for the 27th round

Juninho Capixaba (Fortaleza) – C$ 9.12

  • In 22 games, he scored one goal, provided three assists and made 56 tackles.
  • SG chance: faces Juventude, who have the second worst attack in the Brasileirão

Adversary: Youth at Alfredo Jaconi

Luan Cândido (Bragantino) – C$ 10.94

  • Extremely offensive: in 20 matches, he scored seven goals and provided two assists
  • Also goes well behind: accumulates 28 tackles

Adversary: Goiás, in Nabizão

Eduardo (Botafogo) – C$ 8.62

  • In eight matches, he scored two goals and made 13 tackles
  • Faces Coritiba, which has the second most leaked defense in the competition, with 41 goals conceded

Adversary: Coritiba, in Nilton Santos

Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) – C$ 12.79

  • Player with the most assists in Cartola 2022: nine, two more than Arrascaeta
  • He also has four goals and a very high average score: 6.43

Adversary: Santos, at Allianz Parque

Mendoza (Ceará) – C$ 13.01

  • Has nine goals, one assist and 36 other shots in 21 matches
  • Made 15 tackles and averaged 6.28 points per game

Adversary: Sao Paulo, in Castelão

Artur (Bragantino) – C$ 9.22

  • Accumulate four goals and four assists in Cartola 2022
  • He has another 34 submissions and helps a lot in marking: there are 22 tackles so far

Adversary: Goiás, in Nabizão

Saturday, 09/17
Avai vs Atletico MG
Botafogo vs Coritiba

Sunday, 09/18
Bragantino vs Goiás
Flamengo vs Fluminense
Ceará vs Sao Paulo
America-MG vs Corinthians
Youth x Fortaleza
Palmeiras vs Santos
Athletico PR vs Cuiabá

Monday, 09/19
Atletico-GO vs Internacional

