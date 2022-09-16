Better-than-expected IBC-Br should lead to further upward revisions of GDP, analysts point out

The disclosure by the Central Bank that the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) for July rose 1.17% in the monthly comparison positively surprised the market and should lead to increases in GDP projections for the year, analysts say.

The result was much higher than expected by the market (which projected a monthly increase of 0.30%, according to the Refinitiv consensus).

For Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP, the positive surprise may be related to the sharp improvement in monthly agricultural production and the strong net results of the external sector.

For the third quarter, if the index shows stability in the next releases, the economist predicts that economic activity should advance 1.7% in relation to the second quarter.

Margato reinforced, however, the need for caution in evaluating the monthly result, especially in comparison with the dynamics of GDP. He prefers to compare the year-on-year variations of the quarterly IBC-Br and the global GDP.

For the coming months, it is expected that the service sector will continue to guide economic activity, benefiting from the distribution of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and the greater availability of family income amid the drop in fuel prices.

“Sectorally, we should continue to observe mixed data, with the retail sector negatively impacted by a substitution of the consumption of goods for services and by the impacts of the Selic rate in the sectors dependent on financing”, said Margato in a report.

XP reiterated the expectation that the Brazilian GDP will grow 2.8% in 2022 and 1.0% in 2023.

Economist Mirella Hirakawa, from AZ Quest, also saw the result of the indicator as a positive surprise, especially after the “slip” in retail sales announced yesterday. According to the IBGE, sales fell 0.8% in the monthly comparison, when the market expected a high of 0.30%.

She highlighted that the improvement in the job market must have been one of the points that contributed to the stronger activity.

The GDP projection for the year should increase after these results, says Mirella. “There should be a revision from the current 2.7% to something closer to 3%,” she said.

After the release of the IBC-Br results, Austin Ratings adjusted its forecast for this year’s GDP from 2.0% to 2.4%. “With these new projections, the statistical load for 2023 went from 0.3% in the 1st quarter to 0.6% in the 2nd quarter and, with the updated projections for the 3rd quarter, it went to 1.2%. However, for now, we will preserve our projection for 2023 and release new numbers along with the data for the 3rd quarter, on December 1st, and also because it will be after the elections. Furthermore, there are also ongoing changes in the international scenario, such as, for example, the economic slowdowns in the US and Europe, which, for now, we do not know for sure what the intensity will be”, he pointed out.

Brazil aid

For Gustavo Sung, chief economist at Suno Research, the IBC-Br’s July result reflects the improvement in demand conditions with the reopening of the economy, recovery of the labor market and tax benefits – such as the release of extraordinary FGTS withdrawals and the anticipation of the 13th salary for INSS retirees and pensioners.

“This upward movement should continue in the coming months, due to the good resumption of employment, tax reduction and fiscal incentives, such as the PEC do Auxílio”, he predicted.

He warns, however, that the perspective is for activity to cool down by the end of the year. For the Suno economist, the maintenance of high interest rates, the still widespread inflation and the depletion of the benefits of the reopening of the economy should negatively impact the activity.

For Goldman Sachs, the expectation is that some of the service sectors that are still impacted by the pandemic (such as services to families) will recover even more in the coming months, supported in part by the renewal of fiscal stimulus.

In the investment bank’s analysis, recent fuel and cooking gas tax cuts, along with the newly approved package of additional spending cap measures, are expected to add approximately 0.7% of GDP in additional fiscal stimulus during the second half of the year. semester of this year.

BTG Pactual also makes heterogeneous readings on the activity. On the positive side is the service sector, while extended retail has registered lower-than-expected data.

“With that, taking into account the greater contribution of the Services sector to the economy and, consequently, to GDP, the strong result of the sector supported another positive reading for the IBC-Br.”

