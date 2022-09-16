Bia oscillates and does not pass the quarters in Portoroz

Portoroz (Slovenia) – It didn’t work for Beatriz Haddad Maia from São Paulo at the WTA 250 in Portoroz. Seed number 2, she ended up being surpassed in the quarterfinals, this Friday, by the Romanian Ana Bogdan, 65th in the ranking, who got the best in three sets, with a final score of 6/1, 1/6 and 7/ 5, after 2h39 of confrontation. This was Bia’s second defeat to the rival in four duels.

Winner of two WTA 250s, on grass in Nottingham and Birmingham, Bia was looking to reach her eighth semi-final in her career and sixth of the year in elite tournaments on the circuit, but she did not pass Bogdan, who will now face Kazakh Elena Rybakina. , current Wimbledon champion and 25th in the ranking, who advanced with the withdrawal of Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Current number 18 in the world, Bia receives 60 points in the WTA for having advanced two rounds in the tournament and regains two positions in the ranking. She could return to the top 15 if she was a semi-finalist. His next appointment will be the Tokyo WTA 500 next week.

Bia did not start well in the match, winning only one of the first nine points played and losing 2/0. The situation got even more complicated after Bogdan went 0-40 and saved three break-points in a row to avoid taking the break back in the third game. The Romanian then rocked, hit the São Paulo serve once more and opened 5/0, to then close at 6/1.

The roles were reversed in the second half, with the Romanian making more mistakes, while Bia grew in consistency. With more authority than her rival in the last set, Bia scored two consecutive breaks and opened 5/0, without giving a break-point to Bogdan, who almost got a ‘tire’, saving two set-points in the sixth game, to then see the score returned.

With a set for each side, both won by 6/1, the third was more even. Bogdan took the lead, scored a break in the fourth game and even opened 4/1, but then came the reaction of Bia, who returned the break in the seventh and left everything the same. She even had a 0-30 on the Romanian’s serve when she slipped on the court. Although she didn’t ask for service, she lost points in a row that prevented her from breaking her rival’s service again.

In the final stretch of the match, Bia faced long games in the serve. She escaped well on 4/5 and had the ball to force the tiebreak on 5/6. But she missed a forehand there. The game continued and Bogdan got the break in a great short ball to take the win.

Bogdan led the winners stat by 27-16 and made 37 unforced errors to Bia’s 41. The Romanian took advantage of four of the eight break-points she had, while the Brazilian got three breaks out of 10 chances.