Biggest failure of the year? Game that recorded peak of an online player will be closed for good at the beginning of next year ⋆

Launched earlier this year, Babylon’s Fall drew attention before the premiere for being a product signed by square Enix and for platinum games, that is, two renowned developers who had previously joined forces in very successful projects. However, when the title made its official debut, the disappointment was huge. After all, many players did not find any attraction capable of making them want to enjoy the adventure again. And now, it seems that the game’s days are numbered… let’s check out the closing announcement?

As explained by Square Enix in an official statement, the current season of Babylon’s Fall will end on November 29, and after that, the game will not receive any kind of news. Hence, players who are still dedicating themselves to the game will have until February 28, 2023 (at 5:00 am, Brasília time) to enjoy the adventure, as it will be on that day that the servers will be shut down forever. Candle point out, however, that when I talk about “players”, I’m not referring to a large number of players. In fact, months ago, as we published here, the title saw a peak of one player simultaneously connected on Steam. So it is! Square and Platinum promised in the past that they would not abandon the project, but ended up “throwing in the towel”.

It should be noted that all “in-game” transactions have already been blocked and players can already start getting ready to say goodbye. Remembering that Babylon’s Fall was released for PC and PlayStation consoles and accumulated negative reviews from fans and the specialized media. In fact, considering the large amount of criticism, the fact is that the closure was even delayed to be announced. And that’s it! Square Enix and Platinum Games will have to add this failure to their histories and players who enjoyed the game will have to look for a new adventure. For more information, visit the game’s Steam page.