Billionaire favors donations to indigenous candidates and women

One of Brazil’s youngest billionaires, Pedro de Godoy Bueno, CEO of the Dasa laboratory company, is responsible for high-value donations to indigenous and women’s candidacies in this year’s elections. Former Environment Minister Marina Silva (Rede-SP), candidate for federal deputy, is one of the beneficiaries.

According to the platform “DivulgaCand”, of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the heir of the medical assistance company Amil donated to Marina, last Monday (12), R$ 75 thousand.

Other women and indigenous people appear on the 32-year-old billionaire’s donation list. Candidates for the Chamber of Deputies Célia Nunes Correa (PSOL-MG) received the same amount as Marina; Maial Paiakan Kaiapó (Rede-PA); Almir Narayamoga Surui (PDT-RO); Ursula Vidal Santiago de Mendonça (MDB-PA); Adriana Miguel Ventura (Novo-SP); Mônica Rosenberg Braizat (Novo-SP); Luana de Brito Tavares (PSD-SP); and Felipe Rigoni Lopes (União Brasil-ES), the first visually impaired federal deputy.

Former Minister of Culture Marcelo Calero (PSD-RJ) and federal deputy Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM) also appear on Godoy Bueno’s list of donations, receiving R$50,000 each.

According to the TSE platform, the billionaire appears 12th in the ranking of individual donors for this year’s elections. In all, he has already transferred R$ 1.2 million.

Who is Pedro de Godoy Bueno?

Pedro de Godoy Bueno is one of Brazil’s youngest billionaires. According to Forbes magazine, he has a net worth of R$5.6 billion. The entrepreneur is CEO of Dasa, a giant in the laboratory market.

His father, Edson de Godoy Bueno, was one of the country’s healthcare magnates. He died in 2017 of a heart attack, and left most of his fortune to Pedro and his sister Camilla.

The CEO of Dasa is married to the administrator Herrmann Hoffmann.

Last year, in an interview with Lide magazine, the billionaire spoke about engaging in purpose. “I realized that we need to put our energy into something that makes our heart flutter. Everyone wants to engage for a purpose. Leadership has the ability to create that reality for people and give them the opportunity to be their best version,” he said.