BK and Popeyes franchise opens 1300 job vacancies across the country

The company Zamp Masterfranchisor of the brands BK franchise (Burger King) and Popeyes, is offering more than 1,300 job opportunities to Brazilian regions. The positions cover areas of the company’s corporate and restaurant sectors. Interested parties should have easy access to units in the South, Midwest, Northeast and Southeast of the country. Keep reading and see more information about registration.

Zamp Master, from the BK Franchise and Popeyes announces new hires nationwide

One of the largest franchisors in Brazil, Zamp Masteris offering more than a thousand job opportunities for its restaurants in the South, Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions of the country and for the corporate sector with vacancies for the city of Barueri, in the state of São Paulo.

For the corporate area, the company is looking for professionals who adapt to the different positions and areas that are open, including the technology, training and planning sector.

As for the positions in the restaurants, the company is offering vacancies in the Coordination of Shifts and Management, where professionals with higher education in progress or completed can apply. The company also offers Young Apprentice and Service vacancies, for these functions it will be necessary to be attending or have completed high school.

Those approved have CLT contracts, fixed salaries compatible with the market, transport vouchers and several other benefits that can change according to the chosen function and area.

how to apply

Interested parties should send their professional curriculum vitae citing the area they intend to occupy through their bot of recruitment by the WhatsApp application at number: (11) 94317-6360.

