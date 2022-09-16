Bradesco pays PLR to its employees this Friday (16th). Check values

After a request from the union movement, Bradesco will bring forward to this Friday (16), the payment of the first installment of the PLR

Upon request from the union movement, Bradesco will bring forward the payment of the first installment of Profit Sharing (PLR) to this Friday (16). According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT), the transfer could be made until the 30th. Therefore, the ceiling value of the additional installment will be corrected by 13%.

Bradesco PLR Anticipation

Check the table with PLR values ​​for each salary range. It is important to remember that, on the values ​​below, the Income Tax (IR) is levied.

Wage(R$) 54% of salary (R$) Fixed Installment (R$) Total Basic Rule (R$) Additional Installment (R$) Total PLR Anticipation (R$) 2,921.04 1,577.68 1,832.93 3,410.61 3,171.94 6,582.55 3,946.74 2,131.24 1,832.93 3,964.17 3,171.94 7,136.11 5,000.00 2,700.00 1,832.93 4,532.93 3,171.94 7,704.87 6,000.00 3,240.00 1,832.93 5,072.93 3,171.94 8,244.87 7,0000.00 3,780.00 1,832.93 5,612.93 3,171.94 8,784.87 8,000.00 4,320.00 1,832.93 6,152.93 3,171.94 9,324.87 10,000.00 5,400.00 1,832.93 7,232.93 3,171.94 10,404.87 15,000.00 8,100.00 1,832.93 9,832.78 3,171.94 13,004.72 Source: National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Branch of CUT (Contraf-CUT)

PLR income tax

Therefore, Income Tax (IR) is levied on PLR amounts above R$ 6,677.55 in the year. In this way, there is a specific table for the IR on the PLR. Previously, taxation was 27.5% for all PLR amounts. However, in 2013, the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT) increased the value of the PLR ​​exemption to R$ 6 thousand.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Food and meal vouchers

Bradesco will also bring forward the payment of the additional R$ 1 thousand of the food voucher to the 28th of this month. Next month’s food (VA) and meal (RV) vouchers will also be credited on the 28th, with the 10% correction achieved in this year’s National Banking Campaign. In addition, this month’s VA and VR differences and the 13th Food Basket will also be credited on the same day.

Totals paid in VA and VR

VR already readjusted BRL 1,014.46 Previous month VR difference BRL 92.22 Total VR BRL 1,106.69 VA already readjusted BRL 799.38 Previous month VA difference BRL 72.67 13th VA BRL 799.38 allowance in the VA BRL 1,000.00 Total AV BRL 2,671.43 Source: National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Branch of CUT (Contraf-CUT)

