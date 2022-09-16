‘Brazil has all the conditions to become a rich country’, defends the president of the Brics Bank

Marcos Troyjo assumes a chair at the International Academy of Law and Economics this Friday, 16th, and gave an interview about the country’s role in the global economy

According to the president of Banco dos Brics, Brazil will have an increasing prominence in the global economy



To talk about the challenges of Brazil given the current context of the world economy, Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan Newsinterviewed the entrepreneur and social scientist Marcos Troyjowho currently presides over the Bank of brics and assumes a chair at the International Academy of Law and Economics this Friday, 16th. To analyze the role of our country in the global economy and its increasing prominence, the specialist highlighted the fact that, in recent years, the so-called E7 , a group of emerging countries made up of China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, Mexico and Turkey, already represent a combined GDP, measured by purchasing power parity, 20% higher than the G7, with the United States, Japan, Germany, France, UK, Canada and Italy: “When you go, which is the case in India, from a per capita income of US$3,000 to US$6,000 in the space of about ten years, what experience and literature show is that people eat more. The destination of this additional income is food consumption, calorie intake and infrastructure investment. Thus, of the four largest agricultural producers in the world, China, the United States, Brazil and India, Brazil is the one with the most favorable combination of production potential, export potential and crop diversification. Which is already verified in the fact that 1 in 5 dishes of food consumed in the world comes from Brazil”.

“It’s a little bit of what happens with Saudi Arabia in the field of fossil fuels, oil. Today the largest oil producer is the United States, Russia is second and Saudi Arabia is third. It is precisely in Saudi Arabia that you have a big difference between domestic consumption and export potential. So that Brazil has all the conditions to become a rich country with an average income of more than US$ 20 thousand, in the space of 15 years, if it makes the right strategic choices and knows how to use these comparative advantages to diversify its economy” , projects the businessman. As president of the Brics Bank, Troyjo also defended the group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, despite the initiative having lost steam in recent years: “The Brics emerged for the first time in the early 2000s. 2001, when an economist at the investment bank Goldman Sachs made a kind of forecast for the future and identified that by the 2030s, Brazil, Russia, India and China would represent a very large share of the world economy. That happened. If you look at it today, the Brics represent a higher GDP, measured by purchasing power parity, than the G7, as I was just mentioning”.

For the specialist, the global changes since the emergence of the Brics idea prove that the group still has great potential for articulating the global economy: “There was indeed a change in the tectonic plates of the global economy that favored these large emerging economies. This performance was much more impressive in China and India, for example, than in Brazil and Russia. But what was, 20 years ago, synonymous with a futurology of the global economy has turned into a process of consultation and coordination. The G7, for example, has been meeting for over 30 years and an institution has never emerged from it. As you well recalled, this Brics platform, which has more than 150 meetings a year involving ministers, managed to start a process of institutional construction that resulted, for example, in a new investment bank that is a baby, is 7 years old, and has already managed to approve around 90 projects in the area of ​​infrastructure and sustainable development, US$ 32 billion in approved projects, practically R$ 170 billion”.