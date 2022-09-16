Brazil records moving average of 68 daily deaths from Covid in the last week | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (15) 79 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,258 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 68 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -46% indicating downtrend for the 12th day in a row.

Total deaths: 685,258

685,258 Death record in 24 hours: 79

79 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 68 (14-day variation: -46%)

68 (14-day variation: -46%) Total known confirmed cases: 34,610,590

34,610,590 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 7,928

7,928 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 8,668 (14-day variation: -56%)

Alagoas, Amapá, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Norte did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. In RN, there was also no record of any new case on the day. The states of Rondônia and Roraima, on the other hand, did not publish an update on the data on cases and deaths until the closing of this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 7,928 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,610,590 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 8,668. The variation was -56% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

On the rise (3 states): PR, TO, AL

PR, TO, AL In stability (3 states and the DF): DF, AP, SE, AC

DF, AP, SE, AC Falling (18 states): AM, PB, ES, SP, MT, CE, PI, MG, RJ, PE, MA, BA, MS, PA, GO, SC, RN, RS

AM, PB, ES, SP, MT, CE, PI, MG, RJ, PE, MA, BA, MS, PA, GO, SC, RN, RS Did not disclose (2 states): RO, RR

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).