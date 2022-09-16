Bruno Henrique completes three months of the most serious injury of his career; understand recovery | Flamengo

Three months ago, Bruno Henrique suffered what would be his most serious injury of his career. On Thursday, the day after being cheered at Maracanã, the striker completed exactly three months since he took the worst in a ball dispute with defender Marllon, at 21 minutes and 5 seconds of the first half of the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The player underwent surgery 11 days later in a hospital in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The procedure was to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament, the lateral collateral ligament and the posterolateral corner of the right knee. At the time, the forecast was for a return between April and June 2023, leaving out the entire Carioca, Libertadores group stage and the beginning of next year’s Brazilian.

Bruno Henrique leaves the field on a stretcher in the game against Cuiabá

Deadline, overdue stages and current stage of recovery

Unchanged term: 10 to 12 months, same forecast given at the time of injury.

10 to 12 months, same forecast given at the time of injury. Bruno Henrique is in the initial stage of treatment . The multi-ligament injury caused him to be immobilized for six weeks and immobilized after surgery, with no load.

. The multi-ligament injury caused him to be immobilized for six weeks and immobilized after surgery, with no load. Start and current stage: Of the initial three months, he was immobilized for one and a half. He has shown a lot of focus these six weeks on analgesia. The time is for pain relief, edema to be removed and range of motion to be gained.

Of the initial three months, he was immobilized for one and a half. He has shown a lot of focus these six weeks on analgesia. The time is for pain relief, edema to be removed and range of motion to be gained. Muscle strengthening, but not running yet: a month ago, he entered the muscle strengthening phase with physical therapy. The process is concentrated to return the movement of the affected region. The physiotherapy department is taking care of Bruno Henrique at the gym. He already does some strength, swimming and cycling exercises. But still no races.

1 of 2 Bruno Henrique, Flamengo — Photo: Gil Gomes/AGIF Bruno Henrique, Flamengo — Photo: Gil Gomes/AGIF

Most serious career injury

The Flamengo striker experiences the longest period away from the pitch since he made his professional debut for Uberlândia. The Belo Horizonte native also passed through Itumbiara before arriving at Goiás and attracting the attention of Wolfsburg, from Germany, in early 2016.

He returned to Brazil in 2017 after a year in Europe. For Santos, the striker had five medical problems in two seasons. The most serious was the injury to the retina of the right eye in Santos’ first match in 2018. He was out for 89 days and missed 19 official commitments for Peixe in the period.

The current injury, however, is longer and took Bruno Henrique out of more games. Since June 15, the striker has been absent from 26 Flamengo games so far. The player participated in 23 of the 62 matches of the Carioca team in 2022. Before the knee surgery, BH had already been out of eight red-black matches in the year.

Bruno Henrique goes to Maracanã and merges with Gabigol after qualifying

See below all of Bruno Henrique’s sick leave since he returned to Brazilian football in 2017:

Bruno Henrique’s medical problems since his return to Brazilian football Player Team Entry date departure date Time in DM (days) Description body location Number of Games Away Bruno Henrique saints 07/05/2017 07/11/2017 6 step on the left foot Foot 1 Bruno Henrique saints 10/14/2017 10/27/2017 13 left calf discomfort Calf 3 Bruno Henrique saints 01/17/2018 04/16/2018 89 bruise on the retina of the right eye Eye 19 Bruno Henrique saints 04/21/2018 05/25/2018 34 left thigh adductor muscle injury Thigh 8 Bruno Henrique saints 11/18/2018 12/06/2018 18 right knee injury (fibula swelling) Knee 3 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 07/14/2019 07/21/2019 7 right ankle sprain Ankle 1 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 02/19/2020 03/06/2020 16 injury to the lateral collateral ligament of the right knee and a strain on the posterolateral capsule Knee 4 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 08/30/2020 09/14/2020 15 bone swelling in the right knee Knee 4 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 07/07/2021 07/20/2021 13 left thigh muscle strain Thigh 3 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 08/25/2021 09/17/2021 23 Grade 2 injury to the posterior right thigh Thigh 3 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 10/06/2021 10/25/2021 19 left thigh injury Thigh 5 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 11/17/2021 11/21/2021 4 left knee inflammation Knee 1 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 01/27/2022 02/15/2022 19 injury to the anterior region of the right thigh Thigh 4 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 03/16/2022 03/29/2022 13 left shoulder dislocation Shoulder 1 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 04/12/2022 04/27/2022 15 right knee tendinopathy Knee 3 Bruno Henrique Flamengo 06/15/2022 – 92 injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, lateral collateral ligament, and posterolateral corner of the right knee Knee 26

For Flamengo, Bruno Henrique has 79 goals and 46 assists in 186 games. The striker is a key player in the team and has already won nine titles for Rubro-Negro: the 2019 Libertadores, the 2019 and 2020 Brazilians, the 2020 and 2021 Brazilian Supercups, the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana and the 2019 Cariocas. , 2020 and 2021.

