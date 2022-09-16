Businessman attacks Vincius Jr. on TV show: ‘Stop monkeying around’

Real Madrid standout Vini Jr was a victim of racism on Spanish TV

Striker Vincius Jnior was attacked by the president of the Spanish Association of Businessmen of Football Players, Pedro Bravo, on the Spanish TV show “Chiringuito Show”. Bravo used a racist term to describe the Brazilian player.

“You have to respect the opposite, if you want to dance samba, go and do it in Brazil. Here, you have to respect your fellow professionals and stop acting like a monkey,” he said.

The topic of debate was the celebrations of the Brazilian, who often dances after scoring goals. This is common in Brazil, but it aroused the ire of the Spaniards, who should be used to the way Brazilian athletes celebrate.

Koke, from Atlético de Madrid, said that there could be confusion if the Brazilian does some damage when he scores a goal in the classic, which takes place this Sunday (18/9), in the Spanish Championship.

After the statement, Bravo apologized on social media. “I want to clarify that the expression ‘make a monkey’ that I misused when qualifying the Vincius dance in the celebration of goals was in a metaphorical way (‘make idiots’). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry!” wrote the businessman.

