BYD charging SUV arrives in Brazil at a lower price than Compass and Tiggo 8 hybrids | releases

After launching the electric Han, Tan and D1, BYD announces the pre-sale of its first hybrid car in Brazil. It’s a medium-large SUV. Song Plus , which can be charged at the socket and can run up to 51 kilometers without spending a drop of fuel. Although cheap is not the right word, the utility arrives by BRL 269,990, lower price than rivals Jeep Compass 4xe it’s the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Hybrid.

The fourth vehicle that the Chinese automaker will bring to Brazil draws attention for its mechanical set, which is formed by the 110 hp and 13.8 kgfm 1.5-litre gasoline engine associated with a 180 hp and 32.3 kgfm electric motor that pulls the car. most of the time. BYD did not disclose the combined power.

As with the Compass 4xe and the Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-In Hybrid, the combustion engine can both drive the wheels and provide energy for the electric drive to move the vehicle. In electric mode, the 8.3 kWh batteries are responsible for supplying energy to the electric motor. There is no information on the battery charging time yet.

In this option, the Song Plus runs up to 51 kilometers on the NEDC cycle, a more optimistic measurement than the European WLTP cycle. In total, there are five driving modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Electric and Hybrid.

BYD Song Plus has measurements similar to those of the Jeep Commander, an SUV that holds up to seven occupants

Although the SUV can hold up to five occupants, its measurements are similar to those of the Jeep Commander, which takes up to seven people. The BYD measures 4.70 m long, 1.89 m wide, 1.68 m high and has a wheelbase of 2.76 m. The Jeep is 4.77 m long, 2.79 m wheelbase, 1.68 m high and 1.86 m wide.

The interior is sophisticated and reminiscent of the BYD Tan. There’s a 12.8-inch floating media center that sits in both landscape and portrait orientation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, nine Dirac speakers, dual-zone air conditioning, smartphone charger for induction, native Wi-Fi, synthetic leather seats, driver’s seat heating and ventilation and panoramic sunroof.

BYD Song Plus is equipped with 12.8-inch swivel screen

In the safety package, the Song Plus is equipped with a 360º camera, lane change and keeping assistant, adaptive autopilot, cross traffic alert, rollover system, automatic emergency braking and forward collision alert.

The first batch of the SUV consists of 200 units which can already be reserved, but will only be delivered in December of this year. Those who buy in the initial lot will receive a Wallbox charger and a discount of R$ 4 thousand in the value of the vehicle. Therefore, you will pay R$ 265,990.

Compared to competing plug-in hybrids (which charge from a wall outlet), the Song Plus is the cheapest on the market.. The Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Hybrid already costs BRL 279,990 and the Jeep Compass 4xe does not go for less than BRL 349,990.