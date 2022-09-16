Caixa releases payments of R$ 1,000 until the end of the year: who receives it?

Caixa Econômica Federal continues to pay the benefit of up to BRL 1 thousand for workers across the country. Called an extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), the measure authorizes the withdrawal of the resource from the accounts linked to the shareholder.

Read more: IPVA 2023: List of tax-exempt vehicles is released

The transfers took place automatically and staggered until June 15th. More than 40 million people are able to redeem the money, which remains available until December 15th.

How to withdraw the extraordinary FGTS?

Funds were credited to accounts created in the Caixa Tem application, without the need for a prior request from the user. The amount depends on the balance available in the active and inactive accounts of the citizen, up to a limit of R$ 1 thousand.

Anyone who wants to withdraw the extraordinary FGTS now only needs to download the application and request a withdrawal code. The tool also offers other services, such as payment of bills and slips, transfers and virtual card.

What if I don’t want to cash out?

Anyone who prefers not to move the guarantee fund balance at this time just needs to leave the funds stopped in the account. The return will be made automatically after the end of the round. Another option is to access Caixa Tem and request the return of the money until November 10, 2022.