CALENDAR BRAZIL AID LOAN RELEASED TODAY BY THE MINISTRY OF CITIZENSHIP? See calendar DATE SEPTEMBER

Paid to around 20 million families, the Auxílio Brasil loan has been eagerly awaited, in addition to being much discussed in the Ministry of Citizenship.

Now the government has taken a unprecedented decision that has an impact on the release of consigned credit. Below, clear all doubts.

In this article, you will find:

Has the Auxílio Brasil loan already been released?

What is consigned credit?

When does the Auxílio Brasil loan come out?

Government decision on interest on the Auxílio Brasil loan;

Which banks do the payroll?

Loan amount.

HAS AID BRAZIL LOAN ALREADY BEEN RELEASED?

the modality was sanctioned by the President of the Republic at the beginning of August, amid criticism, since it could compromise the already low income of those receiving the payments.

Even with the risks of income commitmentwhich can generate excessive indebtedness, is in the interest of many who receive the installments of the program take out the loan. See the latest news in this article.

WHAT IS AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNED CREDIT?



The consigned credit of Brazil aid is, in short, a new payroll loan opportunity for those who receive the Bolsa Família 2022.

It is foreseen that the amount requested by the beneficiary will be deducted from the own payroll from the program. The discounted amount is 40% of the benefit.

This time, this modality will also include those who are part of the BPC (Continuous Installment Benefit) – the BPC loan.

WHEN DOES THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN COME OUT?

Despite the approval of the payroll loan for those who receive the Brazil aidthe project is still pending regulation so that further details are disclosed.

What is known so far is that the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said in August that the payroll loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil is foreseen for start in september. he, however, did not set a date.

GOVERNMENT DECISION ON INTEREST ON THE AUXILIO BRAZIL LOAN

The release or not of loan of Auxílio Brasil is full of controversies, due to the risk of household indebtedness.

Among the technicians, the assessment is that the consignment aimed at such a vulnerable population needs a limitation of interest charged by banks.

The technicians’ defense is that the interest limit should be set at least equal to that of the INSS, of 2.14%. The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento, defends internally the establishment of an interest ceiling.

Now the government has decided postpone decision on interest ceiling for Auxílio Brasil consignment. According to the institutional director of the Brazilian Basic Income Network, Paola Carvalho, on Tuesday (13), there was a debate at the National Council for Social Assistance on the subject.

“We ask that the Ministry of Citizenship was called. They are giving hope to the beneficiaries. Bank agencies are pre-registering and do not activate the loan. I believe there is a dichotomy between them,” she says.

WHICH BANKS DO THE CONSIGNMENT?

During a press conference at Palácio do Planalto, Ronaldo Bento gave new news about the consignment. “We already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship able to grant the payroll loan. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making credit available to this population”.

O Banco do Brasil, BNB, Daycoval, Inter, Mercantil and Alfa are studying the possibility of making credit available.

Already the banks Agi, Banco Pan and Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed that they will offer a loan from Auxílio Brasil.

According to Banco Agi, the release of the modality is confirmed. “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to INSS beneficiaries and now also offers it to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries”, said the institution.

Until then, however, there is no specific date for the Aid Brazil loan fall into the account of the beneficiaries who request the consigned credit. But there are other ways to access credit and you can check it out in this article.

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF THE AUXÍLIO BRAZIL LOAN?

The Provisional Measure (MP) 1106/2022, which authorizes Auxílio Brasil members to commit up to 40% of the benefit for the repayment of the payroll loan. So now all that’s missing is the presidential sanction.

who receives BPC (Continued Payment Benefit) is also able to contract payroll-deductible loans, compromising up to 45% of payments with automatic monthly discounts.

However, it is worth paying attention to the risks of requesting the Auxílio Brasil loan. This is because the amount is deducted directly from the beneficiaries’ installments, which can further compromise income and generate debt.