Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 arrives on November 16

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was one of the highlights of Call of Duty Next. Activision, in addition to showing the gameplay, presented a trailer for the new version of the battle royale and confirmed the release for November 16th.

The company fulfilled the promise of the game’s debut for the year 2022, and soon, the community will be able to join the action to enjoy all the announced improvements. The title will have versions for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Check out the trailer for Warzone 2.0 below:

As you can see, Activision has implemented several enhancements. Gameplay will look very different when players are submerged and this will affect vehicles as well – and water was an important part of the production stage, according to the devs.

Another highlight of Warzone 2.0, which will also be part of Modern Warfare 2, is the possibility to hang from structures and aim at opponents. Along with that, new animations for dropping obstacles and windows will help players move around the scenarios.

Another confirmation, previously speculated by various industry sources, is the presence of DMZ mode at launch. Players will have the option to choose how to have fun in the mode, whether exploring Al Mazrah or completing various missions across the map.

Al Mazrah is the new map in Warzone 2.0

Taking advantage of the aquatic combat mechanics implemented by Activision, the new map, called Al Mazrah (advanced by Tom Henderson earlier) will have several points of interest where this will be very well explored.

Also, Warzone 2.0 will have a new Multi-Circle lock. How will this work? To make everything even more fun, there will be three circles that will merge at some point in the game.

Points of interest will make even more sense. Healing equipment, for example, will be more easily found in bathrooms.

A team Gulag

The Gulag in Warzone 2.0 will put you to work with the enemy. You will not survive alone in battle royale purgatory, and soon after joining forces with another player and earning their return, they will once again be enemies in Al Mazrah.

Ghost of Tsushima in Warzone 2.0 ?

Activision, in partnership with PlayStation, showed one of the contents prepared for PS4 and PS5 players. It will be possible to play with the Oni operator in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. Watch the trailer:

Did you like the news of Warzone 2.0? Tell us!