At Caixa Tem, it is possible to obtain a loan in the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand for individuals, and up to R$ 3 thousand for MEIs.

With the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Brazilians who were self-employed or not found themselves a little helpless in the face of mass layoffs and drastic changes in the market that have been seen for months. In order to help these people, Caixa released a new type of loan through Caixa Tem. Below, you can see who can get this credit?

Can I borrow 3 thousand from Caixa Tem?

At Caixa Tem, it is possible to obtain a loan in the amount of up to R$1,000 for individuals, and of up to R$3,000 for individual microentrepreneurs. In this way, they have access to the line of credit. The modality also applies to people with a dirty name. That is, those whose name is negative in bodies such as the SPC.

In short, the Caixa Tem loan aims to be a relief for those who need extra money in the face of the crisis in which Brazil finds itself. So if you need credit, know that it is still available. It is possible to hire credit via the Caixa Tem app, or by going to a bank branch.

In the same way that it wants to formalize small businesses, Caixa Tem credit also wants to encourage small entrepreneurs to continue their business. But be careful: you can only hire credit to invest in your business. Therefore, the money must go to the purchase of products, utensils, or to increase working capital.

See below the amount that each group can take out for the Caixa Tem loan:

Individuals: may hire a value between R$ 300 to R$ 1 thousand reais;

MEI: you can hire a value between R$ 1,500 to R$ 3,000.

The period for repayment of the Caixa Tem loan for both groups is 24 months with interest of 1.95% monthly.

