Cancer rate in people under 50 is on the rise

Cancer cases in younger people have increased greatly in recent years. Still without a root cause identified, the situation is under study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology by researchers at Harvard University. Even so, they are linking the situation with the change in habits of this age group related to food.
Among the risk factors that also contribute to this scenario are smoking, obesity, sleep deprivation, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol consumption, among others. This all ends up going against important advances made in the fight against the disease, such as implants that stimulate the body to produce drugs that generate tumor remission.
As for the types of cancers that are appearing most frequently, scientists highlight those of the esophagus, pancreas, breast, liver and colon. In this sense, Shuji Ogino, who is one of the authors of the study, says that the problem tends to increase with each generation and explains:
People born in 1960 experienced a higher risk of cancer before they turned 50 than people born in 1950, and we predict that this level of risk will continue to rise in successive generations.
Another factor that contributes to this growth is that the diagnoses of the disease are also increasing, since there are more measures capable of tracking the tumor in the patient’s body. Still, it is necessary to take into account other crucial points about the lifestyle of society, as analyzed by Tomotaka Ugai, who is another researcher:
Diet directly affects microbiome composition, and eventually these changes can influence disease risk and outcomes.
Thus, prevention is a topic that deserves more and more attention among young people. After all, even if good news like the development of a vaccine appears, there is still nothing concrete available. Thus, the best way is to make the diagnosis as soon as possible and treat the disease effectively.