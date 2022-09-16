Cancer rate in people under 50 is on the rise

Cancer cases in younger people have increased greatly in recent years. Still without a root cause identified, the situation is under study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology by researchers at Harvard University. Even so, they are linking the situation with the change in habits of this age group related to food.

Among the risk factors that also contribute to this scenario are smoking, obesity, sleep deprivation, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol consumption, among others. This all ends up going against important advances made in the fight against the disease, such as implants that stimulate the body to produce drugs that generate tumor remission.