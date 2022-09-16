Candidate for the government of PI discloses agenda with ‘chat with neighbors’

After attracting attention by participating in a debate with the candidates for the government of Piauí, the PCO candidate, Lourdes Melo, was once again the subject of social media for publicizing her campaign agenda in the local news, in which it appears as a commitment to “bat- chat with neighbors”.

This Thursday (15), Lourdes had as a strategy to raise votes a walk in the city center in the morning, interview with a TV station in the afternoon and, in the evening, she held a chat with neighbors.

Lourdes Melo made news across the country last month after participating in a debate with candidates for the government of Piauí promoted by TV Cidade Verde. At the time, the PCO candidate drew attention by questioning whether the debate mediator, Joelson Giordani, wanted to silence her, after the communicator asked her to be objective in her question to her opponents.

Melo has also had repercussions in Piauí for other unusual situations, such as the time he asked live how to get to a radio station, or even when he fought with a reporter from TV Globo.

Lourdes Melo is 69 years old. She has run for governor of Piauí on five occasions since her first candidacy in 2006.