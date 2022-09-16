Capcom shows gameplay of the new DLC

During Thursday’s Tokyo Game Show, Capcom released a new third-person gameplay of the “Winters Expansion” DLC, which will bring a new approach to Ethan’s adventure in Resident Evil Village.

This is the first time fans will have the opportunity to play with him from this perspective. In addition, the Japanese publisher showed some excerpts from “Shadows of Rose”, which will feature the protagonist’s daughter, Rose, as a playable character – also in third person. Check out:

It is worth remembering that the “Winters Expansion” will be based on three different content: the new story expansion “Shadows of Rose”, a third-person perspective for Ethan in the main campaign and new features for the Expendables mode.

All extras are being sold in a separate package for those who already own the base game. However, those who prefer to purchase the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will also have access to all the contents mentioned above. The DLCs and the new version of the title will arrive on October 28th.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Pre-Order Now Available on PS Store

Resident Evil Gold Edition pre-orders are now available on the PS Store. The DLC pack costs BRL 94.90 (for those who own the base game), while the new version of the title is coming out for BRL 229.50. Know more!