Carlinhos Maia reveals illness and moves away from social media







Carlinhos Maia will step away from social networks Photo: Popline

The digital influencer Carlinhos Maia revealed that he suffers from Panic Syndrome. On Thursday night, the 15th, the 31-year-old comedian stated on his Instagram that he will step away from social media to focus on treatment.

Carlinhos stated that he has been fighting the disease for a few years, but the robbery in his apartment in Maceió-AL, in the month of May, the situation worsened. “Now I’m going to take some time for myself, because I’m not 100% (…) I’m going to take these days to be calm, to recover, to be 100% and then we’ll come back with everything (…) I have syndrome of panic for many years now, I don’t keep talking to you all the time. And since the robbery business, this has increased “, said the influencer in the stories.

In 2021, Carlinhos had already revealed the diagnosis in an interview for the podcast Intelligence Ltd. At the time, the influencer said that it all started because of some virtual attacks.

“I never talked about it, even. I had a very heavy panic syndrome shortly after my wedding (he and Lucas Guimarães, also an influencer, got married in May 2019). I went crazy, being scared of everything, not leaving the house. When you get a lot of criticism, you always think that, at any moment, someone is going to do something to you. I was shaking inside the house, I didn’t sleep, it was a very bad phase of my life. It was a very heavy few months. I lost 12 kilos”, said Carlinhos at the time.

