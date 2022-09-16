Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega has updated health status after lung problem

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega had his health status updated this Thursday (15), after needing to be hospitalized to treat a lung problem. Today, the 86-year-old presenter and comedian has already been released from hospital.

According to the SBT advisory, it was all a scare and the famous is already well. “He is now out of the hospital and is doing well, at home. He is expected to return to work next week.”reported.

Advertising Could not load ad

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega was admitted to the Semi-Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in São Paulo. to perform pulmonary treatment. On Monday (12), he even made an appearance, through a remote transmission, lying on a hospital stretcher, in an episode of the videocast “The pod is ours”, which he presents alongside his wife, Renata Domingues44 years old.

In the program, the nutritionist said that the husband had been tested and the doctors were trying to understand what was causing the presenter’s symptoms. “He is there (in the hospital) for other airway care as well. But thank God everything is fine.”explained the presenter’s wife and comedian.

SEE MORE: Woman of Carlos Alberto detonates Andrea’s interview Nóbrega