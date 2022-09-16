Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized with a lung problem | famous

Listeners who were following the broadcast of the podcast “O Pod é Nosso” this Wednesday (14) were surprised by the information that Carlos Alberto de Nobrega needed to be hospitalized after being diagnosed with a lung problem. The information was given firsthand by the presenter himself, who went live, directly from the hospital, to talk about his health condition.

Accordingly with the SBT contractor, it is still not possible to pinpoint when he will be discharged, given that he will need to remain under medical supervision indefinitely: “I’m in semi-intensive, doing lung treatment“, announced the 86-year-old comedian. Aware of the repercussion that the news would cause, Renan Domingues, the presenter’s wife, anticipated and tried to calm her husband’s fans.

Although she says that the commander of the humorous “A Praça é Nossa” is feeling well under the conditions he is in, the nutritionist said that Carlos Alberto will undergo a new battery of tests so that the doctors reach the precise diagnosis: “I still don’t know what the virus is. He is there [no hospital] by other precautions also with regard to the airways. But thank God everything is fine.”.

According to the comedian, if his condition remains stable and does not worsen in the next few days, with everything working out as planned by the professionals who are following his case, he will be able to leave the hospital at the beginning of next week: “Monday, God willing, I go back to work“, concluded the presenter of the program “A Praça é Nossa”.

RENEWED CONTRACT

This Monday (12), Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega used his social media to announce that he renewed his contract with SBT until the beginning of 2025: “Today, with Júlio (Dantas, financial director of SBT) my great friend, I signed my contract that will run until January 2025. I owe it to you, my eternal viewers, who always honor me. And let’s go so that in 2025 I sign another contract”.

The encouraging news was greatly celebrated by his nearly one million followers. on Instagram, who in addition to liking the publication, made a point of leaving a comment congratulating the presenter on the contractual renewal with Silvio Santos’ broadcaster. One netizen said: “You deserve it, Carlos Alberto”. Another social media user commented: “Congratulations! God continue to bless you”.

READ TOO: