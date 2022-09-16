Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized with lung infection

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized to treat a lung infection.

On Monday (12), he presented his podcast “The Pod is Ours” by video call straight from the hospital and explained: “I’m in semi-intensive, doing a pulmonary treatment”.

His wife, doctor Renata Nóbrega, said that she still does not know what virus the comedian contracted, but that his health is good:

“He did the viral panel and I still don’t know what the virus is. He’s there for other care as well regarding the airways. But thank God everything is fine.”

The exam known as respiratory viral panel investigates the presence of Influenza A and B viruses, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of covid-19).

At the end of the episode, Renata and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega said that next Monday (19) he should already be recovered and ready to return to the face-to-face recording.

In February 2021, the couple was admitted to Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, after contracting covid-19. At the time, he spoke about his symptoms to his Instagram followers: “My dear and faithful friends: I’m great. I’ve already started the treatment, I’m without pain, discomfort, nothing. I was even able to go to Renata’s room, which is fine better, without having more pain”.