Cecilia Malan faces 6-hour queue at wake

Journalist Cecilia Malan, 39, was moved to tell fans that she would attend the wake of Queen Elizabeth II. She stood in line for about six hours to bid the monarch one last goodbye. The queen’s coffin is in the Palace of Westminster in London.

Malan reported that there were about eight thousand people ahead of him in line. “Oh, what a thrill. I got my little green bracelet to attend the queen’s wake,” she declared. In addition, the journalist said that she took her daughter to say goodbye: “I brought Olimpia, so she can have a memory of those days of collective mourning.” When she managed to enter the place, Cecilia showed her emotion: “Six hours later. One last goodbye. I’m still a little speechless.”

The queen’s coffin was placed under a piece of oak and lead and the royal mantle and, resting above the body, the Imperial State Crown, one of the most valuable jewels in the Crown’s collection.

How will the funeral be?

On Monday (19), around 10:35 am local time (6:35 am GMT), the coffin will be removed from the catafalque where it rests in Westminster Hall and carried in procession to the Royal Navy Carriage of Arms. The coffin will be carried by the 1st Battalion of Grenadier Guards or Grenadier Guards.

The carriage of arms was also used at the funerals of other monarchs such as King Edward 7th, King George 5th, King George 6th, as well as Prime Minister Winston Churchill and one of the Queen’s cousins, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

The carriage will depart at 10:44 am local time (6:44 am ET) and will be pulled by 142 members of the Royal Navy, making a short journey to Westminster Abbey. The procession will be led by pipers and drummers from the Scottish and Irish regiments, the Gurkhas Brigade and the Royal Air Force. There will be 200 musicians in total.

King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family will follow behind the coffin.

At Westminster Abbey, the Mass will begin at 11:00 am local time (7:00 am ET) and will be led by Reverend David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, will read a few words. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver a sermon.

The mass is scheduled to end at 11:55 am local time (7:55 am Brasília time). The “Last Post” tune, commonly used at Commonwealth of Nations funerals, will be played, followed by two minutes of silence. The end of the ceremony will be marked by a performance by the queen’s piper, who will play a military melody, the national anthem and a lament.