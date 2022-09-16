Cenapop Cop is suspended and resigns after boss discovers his OnlyFans

The bodybuilder and influencer Janelle Zielinski was suspended from the Detroit Police Department in Michigan, USA, after having her page on OnlyFans 一 where he posted his nudes and other pornographic content 一 discovered by a superior.

“One of our officers through his Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall,” he said. Chris Gravelinedirector of the Detroit Police Department’s professional standards section.

According to information from FOX 2 Detroit, the Chief of Police James White learned about Janelle’s profile last Tuesday (13/09) and started an internal investigation.

As he proceeded with the suspension process, he discovered that the content creator had delivered his resignation letter a day earlier. Janelle graduated from the Detroit Police Academy in March of this year.

The model’s resignation should take effect on the 23/09, but she no longer works in the corporation.

“One of the cornerstones of the Detroit Police Department is that you, too, must keep your private life immaculate. This is an important point of emphasis for our officers, so when we see something like this, the investigation is quick. Chief White takes these things very seriously because he represents not just the DPD but the entire city of Detroit,” explained Chris Graveline.

Janelle’s suspension (and resignation) over OnlyFans has divided public opinion:

“I don’t think she should get in trouble for that. [ter um Onlyfans]”, opined Bryana Napton. “She’s representing the city when she wears a badge, and that brings a bad reputation to the city,” mused Alvin Crosby.

In the department’s investigation, police found no photos of Zielinski wearing the police uniform on his OnlyFans. The model, however, appears in uniform on Instagram, and uses the social network to promote her adult content.