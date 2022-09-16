CENTRAL BANK confirms new inquiry of FORGOTTEN MONEY this WEEK? See details of amounts receivable in SEPTEMBER

With great expectations, the Brazilian population awaits the release of a new query of the system Amounts Receivable still in 2022, as announced by the Central Bank (BC) in the first half of the year.

Below, see how consult forgotten money and latest news from the Amounts Receivable System.

Amounts Receivable from the Central Bank; forgotten money

O Amounts Receivable System it is the sound of values ​​that have been forgotten in current or savings accounts by the population.

according to central bank informed, the forgotten money sum more than BRL 4.1 billion in this second phase.

Where does forgotten money come from?

To be more precise, the central bank forgotten money originates from:

Closed checking or savings accounts, with available balance;

Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to terminated consortium groups.

Amounts receivable.bcb.gov.br: how to consult amounts receivable

to withdraw the money forgotten in banksthe interested party must access the new Central Bank (BC) platform.

On the website, it is possible to see that queries and redemption requests are “temporarily suspended for improvement”, according to the Central Bank’s website.

It is worth noting that those who have already carried out the initial consultation received a specific date to return to the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

If you have not done the procedure, just access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and make the consult amounts receivable using the CPF number and date of birth.

For consult forgotten money you must have access to the Gov.br account, silver or gold level.

After performing the initial procedure you must:

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the previously informed date;

Log in;

Consult any of the options: amount receivable; the institution that must return the amount; the origin of forgotten money;

Click on the option “Request via here”, to receive via Pix, or on the option “Request via institution” to get in touch and agree on the institution of your choice.

New Amounts Receivable rules

O Amounts Receivable system established some changes after the completion of the first rescue phase. See what they are:

it will not be necessary to perform scheduling . Therefore, the citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation;

. Therefore, the citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation; The system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. In other words, those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult again the System as data will be updated and new features may be available.

How to withdraw forgotten money?

