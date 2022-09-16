Central Bank of Argentina raises interest rate by 5.50 pp to 75% per year – Money Times

Central Bank of Argentina
The latter two were strong jumps of 8.00 and 9.50 percentage points, respectively (Image: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

the central bank Argentine raised its base rate fees by 5.50 percentage points to 75% a year this Thursday, said a source with knowledge of the decision, with the idea of ​​adjusting to inflationary reality.

This Leliq benchmark yield covers the 28-day term, and represented the ninth consecutive monthly increase.

The latter two were strong jumps of 8.00 and 9.50 percentage points, respectively.

Analysts previously polled by Reuters had expected a rate increase of between 4.00 and 6.00 percentage points, against inflation that stood at 7% in August from July and could exceed 95% on an annual basis in 2022.

