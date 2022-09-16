Chamber evaluates voting project for you to choose cheaper electricity bill – 09/16/2022

The energy agenda should continue to dominate the Chamber of Deputies after the first round of elections. In addition to analyzing the legal framework for wind and solar energy on the high seas, the House can finalize the vote on PL 414/2021, the new framework for the electricity sector. The text provides for gradual access to the free electricity market for all Brazilian consumers, including low-voltage consumers (small businesses and homes), who currently only have access to the captive market, or ACR (Regulated Contracting Environment).

In practice, this means that, if the framework is approved as it is (the text is still being discussed and there are proposals for changes), in a few years, residential consumers will no longer need to buy energy from the distributor in their region, but will be able to negotiate directly. with the companies that commercialize the energy of the generators, exactly as the great consumers of energy (large companies and industries) do today. The distribution of energy, however, will continue to be the responsibility of the distributors. That is, the light will arrive at the consumer’s home through the same network that arrives today (the so-called wire), but it can be purchased from generators freely. In a simple analogy, it’s like cell phones. The consumer can choose between the companies that sell the service and use the cheapest one. With the difference that for energy, it continues to use the same distribution network.

The bill has already been approved in the Senate (PLS 232/2016) in February 2021. In the Chamber, the text is in the Special Committee, chaired by Deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA), with rapporteurship by Fernando Coelho Filho (UB-PE) .

What delayed the process was the movement behind the scenes for the inclusion of a tortoise allocating R$ 100 billion from the pre-salt layer (which would go to the Treasury), for the construction of gas pipelines.

Although this tortoise has been removed, there are another 104 amendments (proposed amendments) to the text in the special commission that will still be discussed.

With the support of most parliamentarians, the project is closely monitored by distributors and large consumers. Both distributors and large consumers support the concept of openness, but fear last-minute amendments that disfigure the proposal and advocate calibration in the text so that there is balance in the expanded free market.

With the project on the sidelines since May, deputy Danilo Forte (UB-CE) tried, at the end of August, to include in MP 1.118/22 (fuel taxation), of which he was rapporteur, a device to guarantee the free market for consumers with a load greater than or equal to 500 kW.

The excerpt was removed from the MP, but the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) publicly committed to the analysis of PL 414/21 still in October.

In June, there was an expectation that the 414 would be voted on in plenary and not go through a special commission. With the commission in place, the next step is the presentation of the report by deputy Fernando Coelho Filho.

The text of PL 414 provides for the progressive opening of the free market, reducing the minimum consumption charges, so that smaller consumers can become eligible for membership.

The expectation is that with the gradual opening, the entire population will be able to adhere to the new model from 2026. In parallel, in the Executive, the Ministry of Mines and Energy opened for public consultation the draft of an ordinance to open the free market, which , if edited, will allow it to reach 48% of the national energy market (today 36%).

One more sign that there is support for the opening of the free market in both the Executive and the Legislative.