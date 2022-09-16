Check out the dozens of Mega-Sena 2520, with a prize of R$ 110 million

How to bet on Mega-Sena?
The Mega-Sena minimum bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. It can be done online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal Lotteries website, or in person at lottery outlets across the country until 7pm.
The bet with seven tens costs R$ 31.50; with eight tens, R$ 126. The most expensive bet has 15 tens and costs R$ 22,522.50.
Bets must be placed by 19:00 (Brasilia time). You can follow the draw from 20:00 (Brasilia time) on the live internet broadcast on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.
Winners must claim prizes within 90 days. After this period, the amount is transferred to the FIES (Finance Fund for Higher Education Students).
What is the probability of winning Mega?
The probability of winning the Mega-Sena with the single bet, with six tens (for R$ 4.50), is 1 in 50,063,860, according to the Caixa website.
For those who bet 7 tens (with a bet value of R$ 31.50), the odds are 1 in 7,151,980. For those who bet the maximum number of 15 tens (R$ 22,522.50), the odds are 1 in 10,003.
How to play online on Caixa lotteries?
Bets on Caixa lotteries can be made online through the website or through the Caixa Lotteries app. You must be over 18 years of age and register with your CPF, your e-mail address and have a credit card for payment (payment is processed through Mercado Pago, Caixa’s supplier for collection).
Despite being made over the internet, online bets are only valid for those who are within the national territory – the system checks the geolocation of the bettor. The bet is linked to the bettor’s CPF, which means that it is not possible to bet on someone else’s name.
The value of the bets is the same as that charged at the lottery, as well as the same registration, closing and drawing times. On the site, however, the minimum amount to bet is R$30; the maximum is R$945.
This is automatically generated content with information from the Box.