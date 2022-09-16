check out what happened on the first day of the event

About 1,700 Domain Solutions customers gathered this Wednesday (14) at the Word Trade Center space in São Paulo to honor the Synergy 2022 Domain Solutions, an event held by Thomson Reuters.

At the opening of the event, the Managing Director LatAm, Adrián Fognini, stated that the accounting profession must be driven by increasing obligations and the adoption of technologies that help to identify information and improve deliveries to clients.

“From 2016 to 2022, the accounting market grew approximately 3% per year and research indicates that the numbers should rise to 11% per year until 2031”, he said.

Economist and speaker Ricardo Amorim spoke about the role of innovation in business success. “Professionals need to adopt the culture of innovation on a daily basis. They must unite data and analysis, making use of artificial intelligence.”

Thomson Reuters Digital Banking

The highlight of the day was the announcement made by the Vice President of Tax&Accounting Professionals at Thomson Reuters in Brazil, Marcondes de Borba, with the launch of Thomson Reuters Digital Banking, a digital bank integrated with the company’s accounting solutions that promises to revolutionize the economy and the day to day of the financial area, with simplified accounting, in real time and digital.

“Until then, the process to generate a ticket for the customer is completely manual and expensive. It is necessary to generate a remittance, access the internet banking, import and do the daily monitoring of these movements. With Thomson Reuters Digital Bank, there’s no need to issue statements and make bank entries. Transactions are integrated and the process will be automatic”, he said.

The tool avoids failures and allows the professional to dedicate more time to helping the client in decision making.

In addition, the technology has other functionalities such as the accounts payable modality already integrated with accounting fees and the billing document via Pix. “Digital banking and accounting are now one”, he concluded.

The novelty, however, was released first hand to the participants of the event. Other interested parties will be able to purchase it from 2023 onwards. More information about the solution and the waiting list are available at https://www.dominiosistemas.com.br/thomson-reuters-digital-banking/

Accounting trends

In the afternoon, the audience was able to attend a lecture with the CEO of Sambatech, Gustavo Caetano, who spoke about innovation and the importance of listening to customer needs to create an assertive solution that generates value.

Subsequently, there were simultaneous lectures that addressed trends such as Financial BPO, consultative accounting, in addition to the importance of building a strategic plan to grow, gain visibility and retain customers.

Among the speakers were: Anderson Hernandes, Douglas Gomes, Anne Monteiro, Leandro Bueno, Karine Carvalho, Pedro Nery and Jhonny Martins.

SYNERGY 2022

SYNERGY is the largest global event by Thomson Reuters, a leader in intelligent content and solutions for businesses and professionals. The Brazilian edition focused on the accounting market takes place every two years and, in 2022, returned to the face-to-face format at the WTC in São Paulo.

During two days, September 14th and 15th, accounting professionals will be able to give lectures and debates on the role of technology in the optimization of accounting offices.

The contents covered and solutions presented allow professionals to become increasingly integrated, informed and empowered to act with more confidence and efficiency with their customers.

