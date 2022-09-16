Chelsea wants to follow City’s model and is looking for clubs in South America; English newspaper reports ‘no’ from Santos

New Chelsea owners are interested in following the model of the City Football Group, with several football teams around the world, and Brazil is on the radar

O Chelseanow under the command of the consortium led by Todd Boehly, will seek to buy other clubs around the world, following the model of conglomerates such as City Football Group, owner of Manchester Cityand Red Bull.

According to the ESPN, South America is on the club’s radar in this objectivebut there has not yet been a direct search with teams that could, in the future, be acquired.

The London newspaper “Evening Standard”, however, reported that there was a contact with Santos, sought mainly by the strength of its base categorieswhich revealed Neymar and Rodrygo more recently.

The Brazilian club would have rejected the onslaught, in the information of the English publication. O ESPN.com.br looked for people connected to Santos, who stated, however, that there was no contact with Chelsea.

To advance the strategy of acquiring more clubs around the world, according to the “Evening Standard”, Chelsea must now focus on smaller teams in Brazil. Portugal and Belgium would also be targets for the new Blues owners.

Todd Boehly is one of Chelsea’s new owners, alongside Clearlake Capital. He joined the club three months ago, replacing Roman Abramovich in recent years. In addition to owner, he also accumulated the position of interim sporting director.

(with information from James Olley and João Felippe França)